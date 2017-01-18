Trevor Deane scorches to impressive victory at Caheragh

Trevor Deane bowled brilliantly at Caheragh to lift the O’Sullivan-Keating Cup at the expense of Denis O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan opened with a super bowl that went halfway on the lawn. Deane missed that by 70m. Deane’s second got a perfect rub and ran to the top of the hill. O’Sullivan had a chance to get an early grip on the score by reaching Lisangle Cross. His bowl went too far left though and he beat Deane’s tip by just 30m.

Deane got a huge third bowl. It settled perfectly and beat Lisangle Cross by 50m. O’Sullivan just made the cross with his reply. O’Sullivan followed with a great bowl to Sweetnam’s gate. Deane hit back with another exceptional bowl that reached the soccer pitch and increased his odds to 70m.

O’Sullivan produced another good bowl towards the bridge. It made no dint in Deane’s lead though as he went over the bridge with another big bowl to increase his lead to 80m. O’Sullivan beat that by just 30m with his next to fall almost a bowl behind.

Deane then reached the new house and O’Sullivan missed this tip to concede a full bowl. O’Sullivan reached Reenroe Cross, but Deane beat it by 30m. Deane went close to the tunnel with his next to take his lead 70m over a bowl. He scorched to just back of the line in two more, for a very impressive tally of 10 throws.

Raymond Ryan bowled impressively at Jagoes Mills where he beat PJ Cooney by two bowls in a Flor Crowley Cup tie.

Both made sight with their opening shots and they were out O’Brien’s bend in three. Ryan took control from there and raised a bowl past Nyhan’s. He increased his odds to a second bowl at the power station. Cooney fought back to cut the lead to an even bowl at Ballinvard Cross and might have been closer had his bowl run there.

Cooney’s form dipped past Griffin’s and Ryan raised the tempo to extend his lead again. He restored the second bowl of odds at the last bend and held it past the line.

Vincent Kiely reached the last eight of the Josie Crean Cup with a line-to-line win over Denis Murphy at Whitechurch. He shaded the early shots, and pushed clear with a big bowl to the middle of the hill.

Another big shot on the flat took him 100m clear and he held that to Boula Lane. Kiely edged almost a bowl clear up the straight. A mistake with his bowl to Eily’s put Murphy back into it. Things got a lot tighter when Kiely got a poor shot towards the Devil’s bend.

There was just 10m between them after the next exchange. Murphy played a great bowl around the next bend, but it clipped a raised surface and broke right. Kiely lifted the siege with a big bowl to the wall and won comfortably in the last shot.

David Hubbard and Cian Boyle had a score each at Gortroe. Hubbard gained 50m odds in the shots to the wood, but a mistake at the bridge cost him the lead. He looked set to regain the lead after a brilliant bowl to the end of the wood. Boyle got an even better one to the white pillars and Hubbard missed it to fall a bowl behind.

Boyle held the bowl to the Well Bar. Hubbard knocked the bowl with his next. Boyle’s form deserted him in the last four and he ended up losing by a bowl. He got recompense in the return score when he beat a huge last shot from Hubbard.

Donncha O’Brien beat Jimmy O’Driscoll by two bowls at the Pike. After four good shots to just short of White’s Cross he had a bowl of odds. He held that lead to Dreaper’s. O’Driscoll knocked the bowl with his next and closed the gap with his throw to the next bend. O’Brien got things back on track with a big shot from there and stormed home to win by two bowls.

Gary Daly and Danny Flood beat Martin Coppinger and Birol Katt by a bowl at Grenagh while Cathal Toal and Darren Duffy finished strongly to beat Sean Donnelly and Donal Daly by a bowl on the Cathedral Rd.