Home»Sport»Soccer

ANTHONY DALY: Treaty’s lack of intensity a damning indictment

Monday, April 17, 2017
Anthony Daly, Gaelic Grounds

After Clare were well beaten by Cork in the 1998 league semi-final in Thurles, myself, Fergie Tuohy, and ‘Sparrow’ O’Loughlin went back to Powers in Clarecastle.

Limerick's Gearóid Hegarty beats Galway's Daithi Burke in an aerial battle at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday.Picture: Diarmuid Greene

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS anthony daly, thurles, clare

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Black becomes white in April, but semis are painted in shades of grey


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Watch the shocking scenes as Lyon players are attacked on the pitch at Bastia

Antonio Conte rates Chelsea title chances 50-50 after Manchester United defeat

Lewis Hamilton vows to come out fighting in next race

Lifestyle

If the truth be told...the fight against fake news starts in your own mind

‘It’s just you and the road’

New app helps kids capture memories of their grandparents

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 