For those who do get to live the dream, how much harder then must it be to have to let it go and wake up to grim reality, asks Liam Mackey.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Keeping up with the changes at No. 1
Breaking Stories
Johnny Sexton: Owen Farrell 'favourite to start somewhere' against All Blacks
Northern Ireland record win over New Zealand ahead of World Cup qualifier
Airtricity League round-up: Cork's Sean Maguire on fire while Limerick's Market's Field sees eight goals
Jim Gavin gives U21 captain Con O'Callaghan senior debut against Carlow
Lifestyle
San Francisco native who traded desk job for life as a professional runner to take on Cork City Marathon
Tommy Tiernan in the firing line ahead of Live at the Marquee gig
Ask Audrey: 'He turned his jocks inside out to get another month out of them'
Beauty vlogger Kaushal’s skin, hair and make-up must-haves
More From The Irish Examiner