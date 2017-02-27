Home»Sport»Soccer

Tralee Warriors complete comeback at UCD

Monday, February 27, 2017
John Coughlan

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors produced the performance of the weekend in the Men’s Super League.

They defeated UCD Marian 93-90 at Belfield.

The Kerry side were trailing by 17 points at the break, but stunned the students in the second-half. The Warriors’ American, Trae Pemberton, contributed 35 points, while Kieran Donaghy had a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Tralee coach, Mark Bernsen, was elated. His side are the first to win at Belfield this season.

Bernsen said: “In fairness to my team, they never once dropped their heads and I thought our second-half performance was our best of the season.”

Kubs have certainly lifted their performances since they signed American, Corbin Jackson, and they inflicted a second defeat on Killester in the space of 10 days.

In a very close game, another solid performance by Kubs stalwart, Kevin Foley (23), ensured a crucial win.

This season, Kubs have looked to experienced coach, Mark Ingle, and he was happy after the game.

Ingle said: “We are playing with great confidence and to defeat Killester, both home and away, is testament to the efforts of my players.”

Templeogue brushed off a poor first-half performance to defeat UL Eagles 86-49, after leading 46-41 at the break.

Stringent defence in the second-half restricted the Shannonsiders to 18 points as the leaders’ title ambitions remain on track.

Swords Thunder were pushed all the way, before getting the better of a courageous Moycullen, 83-74.

The Dublin outfit led 41-37 at the break, but the cup champions gradually got on top and won by nine points.

Belfast Star needed overtime to see off DCU Saints, after the sides finished 77 points apiece in normal time.

The northerners, inspired by Ryan Wilson (29), had the better of the exchanges in extra-time, as they ran out 96-86 winners.

UCC Demons, despite leading by 19 points in the opening quarter, were made battle to the wire against Eanna, before winning 88-83.

In the top game in the Women’s Super League, champions, Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire, defeated DCU Mercy 76-64.

In a pulsating game, Gráinne Dwyer and Claire Rockall were both superb, chipping in with 24 points each.

Glanmire coach, Mark Scannell, was delighted with his team’s performance.

Scannell said: “Many people thought we had gone soft, since we won the cup, but I think we showed, today, the hunger hasn’t left us.”

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell lost at home to Killester, 69-66, despite dominating the game for long periods.

There was another defeat for Meteors, against WIT Wildcats, 57-43. That has put the Dublin side in serious threat of being relegated.

Liffey Celtics were impressive again, as they accounted for Portlaoise Panthers, 84-57, with Jazmen Boone leading their scoring on 16 points.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS basketball, ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Noel Murphy determined to keep bandwagon going

Des Iles in good order ahead of Bobbyjo

Sport proves more than a pastime for Syrian refugees

David Harte retains FIH’s World Goalkeeper of the Year status


Breaking Stories

Barcelona have made their own Oscar nominations, and there's some A-list talent in there

Roma close gap on Juve while Lazio boost European hopes

Real Madrid stage three-goal comeback, including controversial penalty, to reclaim top spot

People are wondering whether Jose Mourinho was actually happy about winning the EFL Cup

Lifestyle

Some elaborate witty and reflective wallpapers which are trending this year

The great ground force at the Garden and Landscape Designers Association event

The Opera House is on a mission – to bring opera back to Cork

Trend report: London Fashion Week looks

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, February 25, 2017

    • 2
    • 12
    • 17
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 