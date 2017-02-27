Tralee Warriors complete comeback at UCD

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors produced the performance of the weekend in the Men’s Super League.

They defeated UCD Marian 93-90 at Belfield.

The Kerry side were trailing by 17 points at the break, but stunned the students in the second-half. The Warriors’ American, Trae Pemberton, contributed 35 points, while Kieran Donaghy had a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Tralee coach, Mark Bernsen, was elated. His side are the first to win at Belfield this season.

Bernsen said: “In fairness to my team, they never once dropped their heads and I thought our second-half performance was our best of the season.”

Kubs have certainly lifted their performances since they signed American, Corbin Jackson, and they inflicted a second defeat on Killester in the space of 10 days.

In a very close game, another solid performance by Kubs stalwart, Kevin Foley (23), ensured a crucial win.

This season, Kubs have looked to experienced coach, Mark Ingle, and he was happy after the game.

Ingle said: “We are playing with great confidence and to defeat Killester, both home and away, is testament to the efforts of my players.”

Templeogue brushed off a poor first-half performance to defeat UL Eagles 86-49, after leading 46-41 at the break.

Stringent defence in the second-half restricted the Shannonsiders to 18 points as the leaders’ title ambitions remain on track.

Swords Thunder were pushed all the way, before getting the better of a courageous Moycullen, 83-74.

The Dublin outfit led 41-37 at the break, but the cup champions gradually got on top and won by nine points.

Belfast Star needed overtime to see off DCU Saints, after the sides finished 77 points apiece in normal time.

The northerners, inspired by Ryan Wilson (29), had the better of the exchanges in extra-time, as they ran out 96-86 winners.

UCC Demons, despite leading by 19 points in the opening quarter, were made battle to the wire against Eanna, before winning 88-83.

In the top game in the Women’s Super League, champions, Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire, defeated DCU Mercy 76-64.

In a pulsating game, Gráinne Dwyer and Claire Rockall were both superb, chipping in with 24 points each.

Glanmire coach, Mark Scannell, was delighted with his team’s performance.

Scannell said: “Many people thought we had gone soft, since we won the cup, but I think we showed, today, the hunger hasn’t left us.”

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell lost at home to Killester, 69-66, despite dominating the game for long periods.

There was another defeat for Meteors, against WIT Wildcats, 57-43. That has put the Dublin side in serious threat of being relegated.

Liffey Celtics were impressive again, as they accounted for Portlaoise Panthers, 84-57, with Jazmen Boone leading their scoring on 16 points.