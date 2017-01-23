Toulouse to revisit scene of 2014 drubbing

Toulouse captain, Thierry Dusautoir, says they will be striving to erase the bad memory of their last visit to Thomond Park, in 2014. They are returning to Limerick to face Munster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Toulouse, four-time Heineken Cup champions, beat Connacht 19-10 at Stade Ernest Wallon, yesterday, to make the last-eight as a best runner-up. That was at the expense of Pat Lam’s side, whom they denied the losing bonus point and a place in the quarters..

Toulouse are back in the knockout stages for the first time since 2014, but facing a trip to Munster, their nemesis at the same stage three years ago, when Toulouse were beaten 47-23.

Former France captain Dusautoir, who missed the 2014 match due to injury, is just relieved to have reached the quarter-final. “We’re really happy. It’s a great win. We’re just happy to play the quarter-final against Munster. It’s been a long time for us, since we played in the quarter-final. The last time was in Munster. It’s a bad memory, but we will try to do better next time.

READ NEXT Turnaround in Ireland's rugby fortunes is remarkable

“I hope I will be there, because it’s a great stadium, with a great atmosphere. I’ve never played there, so, for me, it would be really nice to experience that. I hope the guys will help me to have a good memory, but it’s going to be really hard for us and we will need a big effort,” Dusautoir says.

Munster earned second seeding, behind tournament co-favourites, Clermont, who will host Toulon, at Stade Marcel-Michelin, in the first weekend of April. Munster booked a home quarter-final with a 22-10 win over French champions, Racing 92, on Saturday, and Dusautoir has bee impressed with the way Rassie Erasmus’s side has regrouped, following the death of head coach, Anthony Foley, last October.

“They really managed well in their pool. I know they had very difficult moments, with the loss of Anthony Foley, but it’s like that has made them stronger. I think all the people from Cork and Limerick are behind them, as always, but it’s even more and more this year. We know that it’s going to be hard. They had a great game against Racing. It’s a quarter-final and we can hope for something nice for Stade Toulousain.”

With Leinster finishing the pool stages as fourth seeds and earning a home quarter against Wasps, the two remaining Irish provinces have been kept apart for the semi-finals. Leo Cullen’s side will be bound for France for any potential semi-final, either against Clermont or Toulon.

Should Munster see off Toulouse, they can stay in Ireland for the semi-finals, if third-ranked Saracens, the defending champions, defeat Glasgow, at Allianz Park, in their home quarter. Yet, if Glasgow win in London, they will be rewarded with a home semi, against either Munster or Toulouse, as organisers, EPCR, seek to recognise the achievements of clubs winning quarter-finals away from home. Likewise, if Wasps were to win their quarter-final, in Dublin, they would host the winner of Clermont and Toulon.

Leinster centre, Robbie Henshaw, was bullish about his province’s prospects. Following the draw at Castres, on Friday night, which earned a home quarter-final, the Ireland star said: “I think we can go all the way.”

His head coach, Leo Cullen, said: “Securing a home quarter-final is also a massive reward for our supporters, who have been magnificent, both home and away, over the six rounds and I am delighted for them that they have another European game at home to get behind the team. We have needed them at every stage, so far, and will need them, again, on the first weekend in April. These Champions Cup quarter-final games often come down to the smallest of margins. After playing Wasps twice in last season’s Champions Cup, we are aware of the tough challenge that awaits. Dai Young has recruited heavily, again, during the summer and his team are sitting at the top of the Aviva Premiership.

“We know, as a group, that we need to continue to improve to ensure we are able to give a true account of our abilities. Reaching the last-eight is fantastic, but it is just another step towards the club’s goal of replicating Toulouse’s achievement of winning four European titles.”

Connacht, came up short in their push for a first trip to the knockout stages, but Bristol-bound head coach, Pat Lam, was satisfied with Connacht’s progress during his four-season tenure. “I arrived in my first year in Connacht and we were in the Champions Cup (courtesy of) Leinster,” Lam said. “We had no chance of getting out of our pool, even though we won this. To where we are now, we worked hard and there was a genuine chance right up until the last play and that shows you how far we have come.”