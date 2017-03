Tony Bellew may hang up gloves

Tony Bellew is considering retiring in the wake of his victory over David Haye.

The Liverpool fighter stepped up to heavyweight to stop his heavily-injured opponent in the 11th round of their 02 Arena bout, registering a shock win in the process.

Despite Haye rupturing his Achilles midway through the fight, limiting his ability to do the damage he had pledged to do, the victory for WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew was a significant one.

A 6/1 shot to win a fight at a weight above his usual, Bellew is famed for his all-out approach to preparing for fights and leaving everything he has in the ring.

However, at 34 and with a wedding on the horizon, he admits he is unsure how much longer he can keep taking punishment.

“I don’t know how many times more I can put my body and family through this,” Bellew told BBC Radio 5 live.

“It (retirement) is an option. It’s something I’m thinking about.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Bellew has up to five fights left in him and in the immediate aftermath of his win, Bellew spoke about another switch to the heavyweight division, talking about fights with current belt holders Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker.

He also discussed the possibility of a rematch with Haye, something he repeated when England captain Wayne Rooney visited him in his dressing room.

Bellew is a huge Everton fan and former Blue Rooney, who has been linked with a return to the club, embraced as the fighter declared the pair “two true boyhood Blues”.

“It’s brilliant, an Evertonian as a champion of the world and beating David Haye,” Rooney told IFLTV.

Bellew — who broke his right hand early in the fight — says away from possible retirement he has a number of options.

“If people want to come and talk to me... I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it will have to be something special,” he added to the BBC.

“I am the best heavyweight in the world outside the champions, and none of them have a name like David Haye on their record, so what does that mean?”

It was announced on Sunday night that Haye’s injury had been operated on.

A statement from the fighter’s representatives read: “David underwent surgery to his right Achilles this afternoon, after completely rupturing the tendon during Saturday night’s fight with Tony Bellew.

“David would like to thank everyone for their many messages of support, as well as the staff at the hospital.’’

Meanwhile Tyson Fury is yet to regain his boxing licence despite his suggestion a return to the ring is imminent.

It is understood there is no deal in place with a promoter for him to make his comeback in the event of his suspension being lifted.

The former heavyweight champion wrote on Twitter: “Breaking news. Return of the MAC, May 13, working on an opponent more to follow.”

He also name-checked Frank Warren, BT Sport and BoxNation, the TV platforms on which Warren promotes.

Warren has been influential in Hughie Fury, Tyson’s cousin, securing a shot at WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on May 6 in New Zealand and would be the favourite to promote him in the event of his return.

Fury is also known to want to again fight, but there is no agreement with Warren.

In October the British Boxing Board of Control suspended his boxing licence “pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues”, a matter which is yet to be concluded.

That development came the day after he gave up his world titles in an attempt to concentrate on his struggle against depression.