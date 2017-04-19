Tommy Bowe Q&A: ‘Cruel’ Lions selection like X Factor

Tommy Bowe on the highs — and lows — players experience on the morning of Lions squad announcements

Q: Players find out the Lions team selection at the same time as the fans — what was that like for you?

Tommy Bowe: “It’s crazy. I was involved in the last two and in the first one, in 2009, I was grand the night before maybe because I was a bit younger. I was in Wales, and we had to train in the Vale of Glamorgan on the morning of the announcement.

“Sean Holley called us in at the end of the session and he was handed a piece of paper. He got us into a huddle and named seven or eight players who were called into that squad.

“That was my first tour and I couldn’t describe how exciting it was. Our captain, Ryan Jones, wasn’t named in the squad and it was a real shock.”

Q: What is the atmosphere like in the dressing room when players are finding out?

TB: “Because I was so fortunate in years gone by, I only realised in the last year how difficult it is to have to claw your way into teams.

“In 2009, I’m sure the likes of Ryan and the players who didn’t get picked must have been devastated, but you’re just so happy for yourself, so selfish, that you almost don’t take that in.

“It’s only as I get older I see that other side of it.”

Q: Was the second call up more exciting than the first, coming back from injury?

TB: “It was, but unfortunately Rory Best didn’t get the nod for that one, and that took away from it to be honest. I was devastated for him, because he was the one who was going to be in and I wasn’t. It was a very strange feeling, I felt so sorry for him. It was surreal.

“It’s a very difficult situation, it’s such a big occasion and there will be people who will miss out, and it’s going to be the same this time around.

“To find out the way you do, there’s no letter in the post, there’s no email to warn you.”

Q: Should there be? Or is this more exciting? It sounds cruel.

TB: “It is cruel. It’s like X Factor! You’re standing on stage waiting to hear. I suppose it is very cruel in a sense, but it adds to the whole drama of it. Before the World Cup squad was announced we were told we’d either get a phone call or an email to tell us we are in.

“So you’re literally looking at your phone all day because a phone call or an email can come from nine in the morning to 11 at night. So when you know you’ll find out at a certain time it’s probably better.”

Q: How many Irish players will be in this year’s squad?

TB: “We could well have 10 plus. I do feel we have a good few players who could push for starting spots, and I also feel we have some real good leaders. It’s going to be such a difficult tour, there’ll be no let off between the midweek and weekend games. And having players who were involved in beating New Zealand this year, will help too.”

Q: Any Irish bolter or long shots?

TB: “Seán Cronin’s gone well, and I’d love to see someone like Iain Henderson or Peter O’Mahony get in, they’d be strong men but clever players too. Down there it’s going to take that. I’d love to see someone from the Ireland periphery too, someone who maybe didn’t start all the Six Nations games; we’ve any amount of them. I’m looking forward to the announcement.”