Tom Tierney reveals Ireland training squad for RWC17

The Ireland Women’s management team has confirmed a 48-strong training panel to prepare for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Dublin and Belfast in August.

The training panel includes 13 players with previous World Cup experience, including Claire Molloy, Marie-Louise Reilly, Niamh Briggs, and Nora Stapleton, who will be hoping to appear in their third World Cup having featured in England (2010) and France (2014).

46 members of the squad have previous international experience, with 16 of the squad having lined out for Ireland at both 15s and 7s. Nine players are uncapped at 15s, with six of those uncapped players being Ireland 7s internationals. Players from 11 clubs across the country, along with exiles Sene Naoupu, Claire Molloy, and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, make up the panel. Recently crowned All-Ireland League champions UL Bohemian have six players in the panel, including captain Niamh Briggs, flankers Ciara Griffin, and Anna Caplice and winger Eimear Considine.

Explained Ireland Women’s head coach Tom Tierney: “From the November tests and throughout the Six Nations, we wanted to develop depth in the squad and provide players with the opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the World Cup. Finishing in second place in the Six Nations was a positive result for the team and we will look to build on this prior to August and the World Cup. The main goal for the coming months is to have our players as best prepared as possible for the World Cup.”

The players selected will be involved in both skills and national camps over the coming months, and will play two warm-up games against Japan and a training camp with Spain, in the build-up to Ireland’s opening World Cup game against Australia on August 9. The final squad for the Women’s Rugby World Cup will be confirmed in July.

SQUAD: Forwards

- Elaine Anthony (Highfield), Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke), Anna Caplice (UL Bohs), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union), Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College), Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere), Laura Feely (Galwegians), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere), Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College), Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary’s College), Nichola Fryday (Tullamore), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohs), Leah Lyons (Highfield), Claire Molloy (Bristol) Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union), Heather O’Brien (Highfield), Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians), Ruth O’Reilly (Galwegians), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union), Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere), Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere), Ilse Van Staden (Cooke)

Backs -

Niamh Briggs (UL Bohs), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Eimear Considine (UL Bohs), Mairead Coyne (Galwegians), Nicole Cronin (Shannon), Aoife Doyle (Shannon), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College), Kim Flood (Railway Union), Stacey Flood (Railway Union), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians), Louise Galvin (UL Bohs), Mary Healy (Galwegians), Eve Higgins (Railway Union), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohs), Claire McLaughlin (Cooke), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union), Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union), Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Aylesford Bulls), Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere), Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere) Megan Williams (St. Mary’s RFC)

RWC Pool C fixtures:

Wed Aug 9 (Games at UCD Bowl): Ireland v Australia, 7pm; Sun Aug 13: Ireland v Japan, 5.15pm; Thurs Aug 17: Ireland v France, 7.45pm.