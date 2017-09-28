Tom Devine back for UCC replay despite club fixture

Tom Devine will return to the UCC team for this Saturday’s Cork SHC quarter-final replay against Sarsfields, despite his club being involved in a West Waterford IHC knock-out fixture the following day.

Devine missed last Sunday’s drawn game at Páirc Uí Rinn, as his club, Modeligo, were in action in the Waterford IHC. Modeligo beat Clashmore/Kinsalebeg by 2-16 to 0-13 to reach the knockout stages and they’re pencilled in for a 6pm start against Stradbally on Sunday.

Whether the Waterford hurler plays the full hour in Saturday’s Cork SHC replay (7.15pm at Páirc Uí Rinn) remains to be seen, but he is expected to tog out.

Andrew Casey, who also missed last weekend’s 1-15 to 0-18 stalemate as a result of being club tied, could also return. His club, Ballyduff Upper, play Abbeyside in the Waterford SHC on Sunday (3.45pm), but are rooted to the bottom of their group and are not in a position to advance.

Shane Roche, wing-back for UCC last time out, is likely to play two games on Saturday, as his club, Shamrocks, meet Ballinameela in the West Waterford IHC at 2pm. It isn’t out of the question to think he will make for Páirc Uí Rinn once this game is concluded.

2017 hurler of the year nominee Jamie Barron and young hurler of the year nominee Conor Gleeson are again free to line out for UCC. Fourmilewater’s Waterford SHC game against Portlaw is down for decision this evening, meaning the pair will have 48 hours rest before resuming their centre-back and midfield roles for the Cork university.

The UCC-Sars fixture is part of a double-header, with Imokilly and Erin’s Own renewing acquaintances in their Cork SHC replay at 5.30pm.