Today’s Fitzgibbon Cup previews

Denis Hurley looks ahead to today’s eight Fitzgibbon Cup ties...

Group A

GMIT v IT Carlow, Carnmore HC, 2pm

GMIT are already eliminated, while Carlow will aim for a win large enough to take top spot from Mary Immaculate College, with whom they drew last week.

Stephen Maher is the primary scoring threat for DJ Carey’s side, aided by Colin Dunford, with Enda Rowland a top goalkeeper. Alan Ward is GMIT’s scorer-in-chief.

Verdict: I

T Carlow

Dublin IT v Mary Immaculate College, Grangegorman, 2pm

Having beaten GMIT, Dublin IT sit on two points with Mary I on three. Derek McNicholas and Liam Small will lead their charge against the holders, with Jamie Wall’s side led by Darragh O’Donovan, Cian Lynch and Colm Galvin.

Verdict:

Mary Immaculate College

Group B

DCU St Patrick’s v UL, St Patrick’s, 2pm

A dead rubber, as even a defeat for UL wouldn’t prevent them from topping the group, having already beaten the other two sides. John McGrath, Stephen Bennett and Kevin Hehir should ensure that they maintain their perfect record, while Pat’s will look to Billy Ryan and Ógie Storey.

Verdict:

UL

Cork IT v NUI Galway, Cork IT, 7pm

A straight shootout for a quarter-final place, both having lost to UL and beaten St Pat’s.

Mikey Kearney, Michael Cahalane and Andrew Coffey are likely to be central to CIT’s attacking hopes, with Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins a key figure too. The visitors’ chances of success will be influenced by Sam Conlon, Conor Cleary and Kevin McHugo.

Verdict:

Cork IT

Group C

Trinity College v DCU Dóchas Éireann, Santry Avenue, 7pm

A win for DCU will be enough for them to progress if Waterford IT fail to win the other game.

Patrick Curran, Joe O’Connor, Rian McBride and Peter Hogan carry their hopes, while Cian O’Sullivan is Trinity’s dangerman.

Verdict:

DCU

Waterford IT v Limerick IT, Waterford IT, 7pm

A smash-and-grab win over DCU last week all but booked Limerick IT’s spot in the quarter-finals, but the avoidance of defeat here is required to make it official. Shane Bennett, Diarmaid Byrnes and David Reidy should help them achieve that while Waterford will need big displays from Austin Gleeson, Liam McGrath and Shane Ryan.

Verdict:

Limerick IT

Group D

Ulster University v UCD, Jordanstown, 2.30pm

Despite a defeat at home to UCC last week, UCD should be able to regroup to get the win that would most likely qualify them, with DJ Foran, Cian Mac Gabhann and Tadhg de Búrca among their notable names.

Nicky McKeague is one to watch for the hosts.

Verdict:

UCD

Maynooth University v UCC, Maynooth University North Campus, 3pm

Maynooth’s big win over Ulster University last week gives them a glimmer of hope of forcing a three-way tie. Top displays from Pádraig Walsh, Brian Molloy and Darragh Egerton will be essential, but UCC, inspired by Alan Cadogan, Tom Devine and John Power, should have too much.

Verdict:

UCC

