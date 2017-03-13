Italy showed two weeks ago that when England are taken out of their comfort zone, they are vulnerable, writes Donal Lenihan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
Joe Schmidt craving consistency as excuses start to wear thin
Conor Murray set to face England, but changes in personnel likely
Tom Tierney cautious on Grand Slam hopes
Alyn Wyn Jones puts down marker for Lions job
More in this Section
Quality, not desperation, gets you over the line in tight games
Wales up for it: Forewarned is to be forearmed
Breaking Stories
T-Mobile Arena booked for potential McGregor-Mayweather fight
Cue Card and Native River in great heart as Gold Cup nears
Lifestyle
Calculated game of risk shows the lives of sex workers
Gerry Andrews' photos on display in the Hunt Museum, Limerick
Be floored for choice in tile and wood flooring for every room
Countering the dastardly cabbage white butterfly
More From The Irish Examiner