Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL O'GRADY: Tipperary v Wexford: Tipp goals can defy smart Wexford collective

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Tipp rely on Seamus Callanan and John McGrath to create goal chances out of nothing, writes Donal O’Grady.

Tipperray's Seamus Callanan is tackled by Kilkenny's Paul Murphy during a league match in 2015. Picture: Ray McManus

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, hurling, Tipperary, Wexford

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Scott Brown sees red as late drama ensures Ross County hold Celtic to a draw

Dimitar Berbatov has nothing but good things to say about Robbie Keane

Everyone loved Simon Zebo on the player mic for Munster's game with Ulster

Graeme Le Saux sees Jose Mourinho treatment of Luke Shaw as 'a high-risk strategy'

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner







 

 