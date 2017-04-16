Tipp rely on Seamus Callanan and John McGrath to create goal chances out of nothing, writes Donal O’Grady.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Breaking Stories
Scott Brown sees red as late drama ensures Ross County hold Celtic to a draw
Dimitar Berbatov has nothing but good things to say about Robbie Keane
Everyone loved Simon Zebo on the player mic for Munster's game with Ulster
Graeme Le Saux sees Jose Mourinho treatment of Luke Shaw as 'a high-risk strategy'
Lifestyle
From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show
The big read: Japan, a window to the world
Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs
The return of the pantsuit
More From The Irish Examiner