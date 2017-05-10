Tipperary to appeal Jason Forde suspension over Davy Fitzgerald row

Tipperary have confirmed that they will appeal against Jason Forde’s one-match suspension, which currently rules the Silvermines player out of the Munster SHC quarter-final against Cork on Sunday week.

And captain Pádraic Maher has revealed the squad’s determination to right the wrongs from their recent Allianz League final hammering by Galway.

Forde had a proposed two-match ban handed down for his league semi-final clash with Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald reduced to one game by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee. But Tipp will bring their case to the next level, the Central Appeals Committee, as they look to have the versatile former minor and U21 captain freed to play.

Maher, meanwhile, has insisted that Tipp will not be sweeping their league final humiliation “under the carpet”. The All-Star half-back told Tipp FM’s Extra Time: “Since we came back in January, May 21 was in our sights all year but it was very, very disappointing what happened in the league final.

“We don’t want to sweep that under the carpet, by any manner of means. There’s plenty of learning there for us, please God we can rectify that and put in a performance that Tipp supporters will be proud of against Cork.”

Maher is also targeting a Munster final appearance at a revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 9, a prospect that’s also exciting Cork supporters.

Maher pointed out: “We’d love to be involved in the first Munster final down there, too. It’s a great opportunity for us to get the show back on the road, after what happened in the league final.”

And while manager Michael Ryan has expressed concern with the recent heavy schedule for his players, Maher insists their “workload” is being carefully handled. He said: “I think we’re well used to it. I don’t think it’s changed too much from any other year. Please God everybody will be fighting fit come the Cork game.”