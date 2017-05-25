Tipperary sweating it for Evan Comerford referee report

Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford could face an inter-county ban following an incident with referee Paddy Russell in a club fixture on Tuesday evening.

Comerford was sent off towards the end of a loss for his Kilsheelan-Kilcash side by JK Brackens in a Tipp SFC clash in Boherlahan.

According to the Nationalist newspaper, Comerford was dismissed for his part in a “dispute” with Russell over a late free awarded against him which yielded the winning point. According to the Nationalist, “the county man did not agree and his reaction led to his getting a red card to add to his frustration”.

Comerford and Tipp must wait on the contents of Russell’s official match report, amid suggestions Comerford raised his hands in the incident. If that proves to be the case, and Russell includes it in his report, Comerford could face a 12-week ban for minor physical interference with the referee. That would apply to all codes and levels, meaning he would be ineligible for the county.

Tipp begin their Munster SFC campaign on June 10, when they face Cork or Waterford in the provincial semi-final. Comerford has been a key player for the county. He was nominated for an All-Star last year.

Russell was at the centre of a controversial incident involving Paul Galvin in 2008, when the former Kerry star slapped the ref’s notebook from his hands.