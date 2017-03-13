Tipperary strike for late revenge over Wexford

There was no doubt about the standout tie in this weekend’s Ireland Camogie Division 1 League, as Wexford and Tipperary faced off at St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy.

It was a repeat of last year’s thrilling All-Ireland quarter-final, where the Premier had their more fancied opponents on the rack only to be reeled in at the death.

They were denied on that occasion by an injury-time point from Kate Kelly but this time around it was their turn to strike the dagger blow in extra time to record a 1-9 to 0-11 win and claim the prized scalp of a side that inflicted a first defeat for 10 months on Kilkenny two weeks ago.

The home team were heavily reliant on Linda Bolger, who scored 10 points, with Shelley Kehoe providing the other. Walsh provided 1-6 for Tipperary, who were well in touch at the break, trailing by 0-6 to 0-4.

Although Orla O’Dwyer and Mairead Teehan were also doing well in the half-forward line, it looked like Bolger’s free-taking would decide the verdict but Walsh had the final say.

Former Kilkenny hurling keeper David Herity brought his Dublin team to Tom Ryall Park but it wasn’t a homecoming to remember as goals from Davina Tobin and Katie Power and nine points from Michelle Quilty helped last year’s double champions ease to victory by 2-14 to 0-4.

Tobin scored a goal in the third minute after Aisling Dunphy had raised the opening white flag, and though Ali Maguire shot two points in reply, Dublin were punished for defensive indiscipline by Quilty, who converted three frees and then followed up with another point from play. Power found the net before the break to make it 2-5 to 0-3.

It was one-way traffic after the resumption as Quilty racked up another five points, while Power, Dunphy, Kellyann Doyle and Jenny Reddy also contributed. Maguire registered Dublin’s only second-half score but it was an impressive response by Kilkenny after their loss to Wexford.

In the final Group 1 game, Cork stayed top when making it three from three. A stunning second-half was the key to their 3-19 to 0-8 success at Carriganore. Only two points separated them at the break (1-6 to 0-7) but Cork cut loose after the restart and are in a very strong position ahead of crunch ties against Kilkenny and Wexford.

In Group 2, Galway maintained their progress, and Ailish O’Reilly her scoring exploits, the Oranmore-Maree player providing 1-10 in the 3-15 to 1-5 defeat of top-tier newcomers Meath. Galway had the wind in the first half but didn’t score for 15 minutes and led by three at the break, after Grace Coleman’s overhead just before half time made it 0-9 to 1-3.

Galway brought on Ann Marie Starr and Niamh Kilkenny at half-time and Starr was involved as Niamh Hannify scored a goal in the opening minute. Jane Dolan and Sinead Hackett hit points for Meath but two goals from Laura Loughnane and O’Reilly confirmed the result.

In the group’s other game, Limerick finished with the last three points to keep their semi-final hopes on track, beating Offaly by 0-15 to 0-12.