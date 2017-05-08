Home»Sport»Soccer

Tipperary SFC: Clonmel Commercials survive scare from Cahir

Monday, May 08, 2017
Michael Dundon

Champions in 2015, Clonmel Commercials had some anxious moments before getting the better of Cahir 0-21 to 3-8 in the Tipperary SFC first round at New Inn.

Cahir rocked the favourites with goals by Ian Lonergan and Liam Casey in the opening five minutes but Commercials, without Michael Quinlivan, were level by half-time, 0-10 to 2-4.

They hit six points early in the second half before Cahir had a third goal, a penalty by Ian Lonergan to leave it 0-16 to 3-5. Commercials finished strongly, however.

A goal by Anthony Crotty in the 36th minute helped Ballyporeen edge out Upperchurch-Drombane 1-10 to 0-12. Upperchurch opened well but Ballyporeen settled and with county man Conor Sweeney taking his chances, they led 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval. Crotty’s goal, and points from Tommy Sweeney and John Martin, had them seven clear. Upperchurch rallied strongly but came up just short.

Galtee Rovers saw off Ardfinnan at New Inn. Second- half goals from Bernard Fitzgerald and Sean O’Dwyer clinched the 3-10 to 0-12 victory.

Arravale Rovers saw off last year’s intermediate champions, Fethard 2-12 to 2-10.

Champions, Loughmore-Castleiney’s clash with Eire Og Anacarty was not played due to the tragic death in a farming accident of Tom Kennedy, father of Loughmore player David.

In the North SHC first round, Kilruane beat Borrisokane 0-27 to 1-13. Templederry defeated Lorrha 0-23 to 1-14. Toomevara had an impressive 3-18 to 0-15 win over Silvermines Burgess had an easy 1-21 to 0-10 win over Portroe.

