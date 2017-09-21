Tipperary hot-shot Aishling Moloney relishing final battle with Tyrone

Mayo’s Cora Staunton and Dublin skipper Sinéad Aherne are the headline attacking acts heading into Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland ladies senior football final — but keep an eye on Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney in the intermediate decider.

The gifted 19-year-old from Cahir has notched an incredible individual haul of 13-40 in 2017, out of Tipp’s overall tally of 51-193 across the league and championship campaigns.

Moloney knows what Croke Park is all about, having starred in the 2016 All-Ireland intermediate camogie club final.

She scored five points that day, a tally matched by clubmate and fellow Tipp footballer Roisin Howard.

Tipp’s more experienced players, who’ve sampled All-Ireland intermediate deciders in 2008 and 2013, have also been hammering home the importance of taking the chance that presents itself against Tyrone on Sunday.

And Moloney says: “Some of the girls haven’t played in Croke Park and it’s different for them. Even in the camogie final, there was such a small crowd there but we still couldn’t hear anyone.

“You don’t know the opportunities that you’re going to get, we might never be here again, and they’re trying to hammer that home to the younger ones.

“We’re taking everything on board.”

Moloney scored 1-4 in the semi-final victory over Meath before coming off as she felt the effects of the injury that had threatened her participation in the game.

She smiled: “It’s gas, everybody thought I was messing but I wasn’t.

“I didn’t think I’d be back for the Meath game. I went to the doctor and I was flying and ready to go. It’s slightly sore but we’ll worry about that after Sunday.”

If Tipp do get the job done on Sunday, Moloney will make a beeline for her parents Martin and Gertie.

They’re her biggest fans and mother Gertie is treasurer of Cahir camogie club.

Moloney says: “I was asked by a fella do I get nervous, and I don’t.

“I asked is that a good or a bad thing? He said it’s a good thing.

“It’s all about the family. Winning here in Croke Park, with Dad on the sideline, the two of us fell into each other’s arms bawling crying.

“If we were to win on Sunday, my parents would be the first people I’d go to.

“Dad’s a big influence on me, I look up to him on and off the field.”

But Moloney knows that Tyrone will provide Tipp — who are unbeaten at this level all year — with their stiffest test yet.

The Red Hands were senior finalists in 2010 and have Shannon Lynch, Shannon Quinn-Cunningham, Neamh Woods, and Gemma Begley as survivors from that defeat to Dublin seven years ago.

Moloney acknowledged: “A massive, massive test for us but we do like a challenge.

“In the camogie, it was easy and we ran away with it but we know this will be the test of our lives.”