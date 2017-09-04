Tipp provided champions’ toughest interrogation

That was the season that was

All-Ireland final:

Galway 0-26 Waterford 2-17

A tense first half led to a more expansive second 35 minutes, with Galway’s experience and class showing, eventually.

In contrast to 2008, when Waterford weren’t competitive past the first quarter, they hunted an equalising goal late in this game, but the clash followed a familiar template. Galway absorbed the punishment and reeled off the scores that kept them ahead at the final whistle.

Powerful, fluent and prolific: No caveats about this season’s top team in hurling.

All-Ireland semi-final:

Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18

This game, incredibly, was the third clash in a row at the same stage between the same teams to end with the same margin of difference. Clearly, you can’t slide a cigarette paper between these sides.

Everyone remembers the last point scored by Joe Canning to win the game, but this was a proper battle all through, Galway’s rugged defence, which gave little away, the key to their win.

Tipperary entered the game with doubts hanging over them but went out on their shields, having come close late on to an even more dramatic leveller. The toughest interrogation of the All-Ireland champions.

All-Ireland SHC qualifier: Waterford 4-23 Kilkenny 2-22

Kilkenny went out of the Leinster championship at the hands of Wexford on an emotional night in Wexford Park, though Wexford had beaten Kilkenny in the championship in 2004.

Waterford last beat the Cats in the championship before John F Kennedy became president of America, and their extra-time win in Semple Stadium broke that losing run. Jamie Barron gave a mid-season indication of his stamina with that stunning goal in additional time, following Austin Gleeson’s eye-of-a-needle pass.

Kilkenny will be back, but this year’s duel was Waterford’s. Significant for the future?

Munster championship first round:

Cork 2-27 Tipperary 1-26

The first stop on Cork’s journey back to the top table. Manager Kieran Kingston started a host of fresh faces in this championship opener against the All-Ireland champions and, once Cork survived early thrusts for goal by Tipperary, they got on top.

In a template for the rest of their campaign, hard work in the middle of the field and razor sharpness from Alan Cadogan and Patrick Horgan gave Cork an unexpected win which offered them a springboard for the summer; their highlight was the Munster title collected in early July.

National League final:

Galway 3-21 Tipperary 0-14

The first real sight of the western beast. Hard to imagine now, but this was presumed a tight contest ahead of throw-in, only for Galway to overwhelm Tipperary with a display of huge power, unsurprisingly, given the sheer size of their team.

At the end there were 16 points between them, which was a reasonable indication of what Galway had in store for opposing teams throughout the summer. They didn’t score any goals in their last four championship outings, but then again, they didn’t need to.