Tipp promotion hopes compromised, fears Liam Kearns

Tipperary boss Liam Kearns believes the postponement of Sunday’s Allianz League Division 3 clash has “compromised” the Premier County’s chances of promotion.

Irate Longford boss Denis Connerton has already criticised the decision and Kearns responded to his counterpart last night.

Kearns “empathises” with Connerton, who stated he was “fuming” after learning the game was pulled at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

A Semple Stadium double-header was originally pencilled in for Sunday but the football clash was postponed due to fears over the condition of the pitch.

Kearns revealed that the footballers also offered to play after the hurlers’ clash with Clare but that request was turned down.

Kearns said: “I would have to agree and empathise with a lot of what Denis Connerton, the Longford manager, had to say about this postponement.

“I would agree it was called off very early, at 12.30pm on a Saturday, and agree it’s very disappointing that our game was the only (inter-county) game in the whole country called off at the weekend.

“There are a number of things that should be clarified in relation to this. Firstly, we are as inconvenienced as Longford are, and we will now have to play four games over four weekends.

"Secondly, we have four U21s not alone on our panel, but on our first 15, who are playing U21 on Wednesday and, if they win, playing next Wednesday also.

"Thirdly, our chances of promotion to Division 2 have been compromised, as have Longford’s, by this postponement.”

Tipp, should they finish in the top two of the division and gain promotion, are facing into a potential run of five fixtures in as many weekends — with the final fixed for six days after the final group game with Armagh.

But last weekend, Tipp lost valuable ground in the promotion race, as pace-setters Louth, Armagh, and Sligo all won. Having been without a game, Tipp have now dropped from second to fourth in Division 3.

Kearns added: “We were told at 12.30pm on Saturday that our game would not be played in Semple.

“At that stage, myself and the chairman of the football board (Hannigan) contacted a number of clubs in the county to try and get a venue but that was not feasible.

“In fairness to the clubs, a number held pitch inspections but ultimately, none of them were willing to give us a pitch to go ahead and play the game.

"We also suggested to the Thurles Field committee that we play the game after the hurling match. It’s more disappointing when you consider how good a shape the Semple Stadium sod was in for the hurling match.

"In my personal view, Semple Stadium could have been well capable of catering for both games. We have what is considered one of the best fields in the country in our county — and it could have taken the two games.”

