Tipp rely on Seamus Callanan and John McGrath to create goal chances out of nothing, writes Donal O’Grady.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Breaking Stories
You need to see this David Villa 52-yard wonder goal
Donegal boss bemoans fixture pile-up as Dublin progress to U21 final
Galway stun Kerry in All-Ireland U21 football semi-final
Munster edge tight encounter against Ulster
Lifestyle
From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show
The big read: Japan, a window to the world
Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs
The return of the pantsuit
More From The Irish Examiner