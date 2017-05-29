A chastening end to what has proved one of the most horrifically demanding and challenging seasons any group of players and management has ever had to endure.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Red alert as Munster on mission to scratch a seven-year-itch
Breaking Stories
WATCH: Emotional scenes as Francesco Totti calls time on 24-year Roma career
Joe Canning in fine form as 14-man Dublin no match for Galway
Clare survive late Limerick onslaught to notch up a narrow win in Ennis
London run Leitrim close in McGovern Park encounter
Lifestyle
Runner of the week: Pádraigín Riggs
5 things to do this week
10 things we learned in Cannes
Meet the man behind The Brendan Voyage
More From The Irish Examiner