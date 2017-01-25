Tim Young turns on style to book place in cup decider

Tim Young gave a sensational display at Caheragh where he progressed to the Bill Barrett Cup final at the expense of Denis Wilmot.

His opening bowl clipped the triangle, but still ran to the lawn. Wilmot beat it by 10m and won the next exchange to Lisangle cross by 30m.

Young then got two extraordinary bowls.

The first shaved the left, brushed and scorched to Sweetnam’s. That gave him a 40m lead. He followed with another exceptional bowl that swung left and went over the bridge.

Wilmot beat that by 20m with his fifth to keep the lead under a bowl.

Wilmot kept the lead under a bowl in the next exchange past the new house, but his bowl to the lawn hopped left and missed Young’s tip. Young increased his lead with his next two to Sheily’s farm. He was at the novice line after another big shot to take his lead over two bowls, having thrown just nine bowls.

Seán Murphy beat Cian Boyle by a bowl in the Ballinacurra final on Saturday and his brother Aidan beat Gary Daly at Crookstown the following day.

In Ballinacurra, Boyle opened with a great bowl towards the factory and led the next three to the church.

Murphy led at Foley’s but there was little between them to Perrott’s. Murphy got the better of the next two shots to the bridge. Boyle then got two poor shots in succession to fall a bowl down at the Novice D line.

Murphy held that lead up the straight, but Boyle saved the bowl in the last shot.

At Crookstown, Gary Daly won the first by 10m, but he got a poor second and missed Aidan Murphy’s tip by 30m.

They both reached Lucey’s wall in five where Murphy had 40m odds.

Daly regained the lead with a good sixth to sight. He led well in the next few shots, but Murphy cut the odds with a good bowl to sight at the water. Daly pushed clear again and raised a bowl with a great throw to the novice line.

He held that lead to the netting. Murphy whittled the lead back to 40m at the hall lane.

He followed with two good shots to sight to lead by 70m. He beat the line in two more to win comfortably.

Grenagh will host the first All-Ireland series of 2017 on July 8 and 9. The second series, over the August bank holiday weekend, will be held at Madden in Armagh.

Tullysaran will be the Ulster venue in 2018 and 2019. It was given an official test on Sunday, with Conor McGuigan beating Martin Toal by almost two bowls.

McGuigan got five exceptional bowls from the capped bullet to Knappagh Angles where he led by two bowls.

After Knappagh the course gets wider and straighter. Here Toal managed to bring the lead back to a bowl, but McGuigan closed strongly to push clear again.

Mark Toal beat James Oliver by a bowl in the return score.

An extended field of players will contest the Joe McVeigh Cup, the feature event at Ból-Fada on the Easter weekend.

Six Munster players Aidan Murphy, David Murphy, Martin Coppinger, Edmond Sexton, James O’Donovan and Gary Daly will play two three-hand semi-finals on the Markethill road on Saturday March 18, with the two winners meeting in a qualifier final the following day.

The overall winner will play Munster champion Killian Kingston on Easter Saturday in the Joe McVeigh Cup semi-final. The second semi-final will be between Thomas Mackle and the winner of an all-Ulster qualifier. This will mirror the Munster one with Martin Toal, Peadar Toal, Cathal Toal, Bryan O’Reilly, Paul O’Reilly and Eddie Carr contesting the semi-finals.

Donncha O’Brien beat David Hubbard by a bowl at Whitechurch. After two poor openers O’Brien got a good third to the return line to win his first lead. Hubbard regained the lead with a great fourth to the top of the hill.

O’Brien then got a sensational bowl down the hill and well onto the flat to go almost a bowl clear. He raised a full bowl after two more past Boula lane.

It was under a bowl after four more to the top of the straight. O’Brien missed the farm, but Hubbard didn’t take the opening. O’Brien restored his bowl of odds with a great shot around the Devil’s bend and held it in two more past the line.

Philip Corrigan beat Donal Daly by almost a bowl in the Northern Builder’s Cup on the Cathedral Road while Brendan O’Neill and Adrian Callanan had a win each at Shannonvale.