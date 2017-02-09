Home»Sport»Soccer

Tiger Woods: I may never feel great again

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will “never feel great” again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.

The 14-times major champion returned to action in December following a 15-month layoff but was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic last week after the first round due to a back spasm.

“There were a lot of times I didn’t think I was going to make it back. It was tough, it was more than brutal,” Woods told Dubai magazine Vision.

“There have been plenty of times when I thought I would never play the game again at the elite level,” Woods, ranked 674th in the world, said.

“It was tough, it was more than brutal. There were times I needed help just to get out of bed.

“I feel good, not great. I don’t think I will ever feel great because it’s three back surgeries, four knee operations,” he added.

Woods is hoping to play in the U.S. Masters in April, the first major of the year.

“I’m always going to be a little bit sore. As long as I can function, I’m fine with that,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS golf, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Six Irish courses that spark debate

Sergio Garcia back in world top ten after desert joy

Injury not to blame as Tiger Woods shoots 77

Tiger travels hit by Trump protests


Breaking Stories

Conte confident Chelsea can exploit winning momentum

Rafael Nadal withdraws from World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam

Andy Murray's advice to Scotland-bound Roger Federer: 'Don't try the fried Mars bars'

Joe Schmidt: Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony will both be fit for France game

Lifestyle

10 Valentine gift ideas for the romantics out there

Ruth Negga’s star keeps on rising

Celebrity romance blossoms on camera but rarely runs the course

Kerry orchestra bring classical twist to the National Concert Hall

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 6
    • 9
    • 31
    • 41
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 