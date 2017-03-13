Three talking points: Have Liverpool overcome mental block against lesser lights?

Our writers ask the big questions after the weekend’s action...

Might tight squeeze be Klopp’s most important win?

Liverpool’s inability to collect points against the division’s so-called lesser lights has been a major shortcoming this season and should Jurgen Klopp fail to lead his club into the Champions League, it will be the reason why.

Unbeaten against the other five teams in the top six, Liverpool have lost to Burnley, Swansea, Bournemouth, Hull, and Leicester. At Anfield in 2017, already they have failed to see off Plymouth, Swansea, and Wolves.

In that context, and after a miserable first-half performance, the win over Burnley was vital.

The performance was mediocre but Liverpool persevered even in that anxious first period as home fans voiced their concerns.

Of the 103 Premier League points Klopp has won as manager, these were far from the most memorable but as turning points in a season go, may prove among the most significant.

— Ian Whittell

Would cup win hand Wenger a reprieve?

Would FA Cup and 4th place constitute a good season for Arsenal? There has never been more Arsenal fans calling for Arsene Wenger’s head.

Arsenal crashed out of the Champions League when Bayern Munich beat them 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16 and they will not win the title this season — meaning it’s a bit like Groundhog Day for the north London club.

But, when all is said and done, they could finish in the top four and with the FA Cup in the trophy cabinet again. What would be wrong with that? Same old Arsenal, indeed, but given the investment by clubs like Man City and Chelsea, should fans not be happy with that?

Is such a return enough to force a loyal, intelligent man out of the club following 21 years of service?

— Declan Taylor

Will Millwall’s fans ever clean up their act?

As soon as the FA Cup draw paired Tottenham with Millwall, social media was awash with anticipation — of trouble. The South London side still carry the unwanted reputation of attracting the worst of the old hooligan element. For all the anti-racism initiatives and community projects the club undertakes, it is still measured by the behaviour of its fans, and once again they let down Millwall. A massive police presence in North London could still not prevent ugly scenes on the streets, and the hostility and apparent racism towards Son Heung-min was simply unacceptable. The FA are already considering the behaviour of Millwall’s supporters after incidents during the pitch invasion at the Den following their win over Leicester in the previous round.

Now they have more ammunition with which to punish those fans who seem stuck in a timewarp.

— Gerry Cox