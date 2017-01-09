Three standout players from the weekend's basketball in Cork

These players played a big part in helping their teams into the national finals...

Jermaine Turner (Killester, Men’s National Cup)

The veteran American amassed an incredible 28 rebounds and 15 points but it was his determination to help his side that stood out. Carried off with a knee injury in the third quarter, but returned to lead his team to a cup final. Nearly 44, Turner is in remarkable shape. Griffith Swords Thunder would be foolish to underestimate him in the final.

Jazmen Boone (Liffey Celtics, Women’s National Cup)

The American was awesome as the Kildare side upset DCU Mercy. Boone, with WIT Wildcats last season, is a serious athlete with a 26-point contribution sealing a notable win for Celtics, their players weeping openly after reaching a national final for the first time.

Boone is firmly in the notebook of the watching-on Glanmire coach Mark Scannell, whose side will play Liffey Celtics in the decider on January 29.

Adam Drummond (Neptune, U18s, U20s)

The 6’9” talent produced a stunning performance against Maree in the U20 semi-final that helped his team grind out a 73-62 win.

When Maree came with a fourth quarter run, the class of Drummond steadied the ship with three baskets, giving Neptune breathing space.

Drummond can win three cups with the U18s and the D1 squad at the end of the month.