Home»Sport»Soccer

PAT KEANE: This year’s three-year-old crop is undoubtedly a moderate lot

Saturday, July 08, 2017

Are we right in thinking that this season’s crop of staying three-year-olds are of the rather moderate variety, asks Pat Keane.

Cracksman may in time prove to be the best of the classic generation.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS horse racing, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Twitter reacts to nail-biting finale between The Lions and New Zealand

Manchester United agree fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku

Match in 60 seconds: The Lions have drawn with New Zealand in dramatic deciding test

Andy Murray overcomes battling Fabio Fogini to reach fourth round

Lifestyle

Tried and tested: Shimmer bronzers, instant facial tans and serum foundation

Time for women's voices to be heard in Government

Ask Audrey: Two words of English from a Donegal man, and I’m getting undressed

Eleanor McEvoy adjusting to life without cherished collaborator

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 