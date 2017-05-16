Home»Sport»Soccer

JOHN FOGARTY: This is Cork’s famine

Tuesday, May 16, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

That great Al Porter gag about the Irish’s love of euphemisms on The Late, Late Show last year?

A dejected Seamus Harned at the final whistle of the 2013 All-Ireland SHC final replay to Clare at Croke Park. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

After rapid rises, tech darlings Uber and Airbnb face up to the backlash

Unpredictable future will provide challenge and opportunity

It’s a long way from Comey to Watergate

Perhaps it is time to retire the idea of retirement at 65


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

John Terry scores as Champions Chelsea beat Watford in goal-fest

Fans across football congratulate John Terry on what could be his last Chelsea goal

Iain Henderson: Lions need to get in faces of New Zealand and under their skin

Roger Federer to miss French Open and focus on grass court season

Lifestyle

Guy Ritchie standing by new King Arthur film

Grooming goes mainstream for Irish men

Making Cents: Make use of energy grants to improve house

Steve Wickham is still getting a buzz from his music

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, May 13, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 