I don’t think the Roman alphabet has the guttural sounds available for it. Maybe it was lost along the way in the evolution from the Indo European steppe.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Breaking Stories
After Eights: Takeaways from basketball's cup semi-final weekend in Cork
Boris Becker calls for fight against racism amid Twitter spat
Watch: A policeman leads the chants at Leeds' FA Cup clash at Newport
Nottingham Forest dump holders Arsenal out of FA Cup
Lifestyle
Online Lives: Meet blogger Katie Brennan
Making the most of the best-before dating game
Refusal to ‘grow up’ and embracing your inner potential
Acoustic endeavours pay off for This Is The Kit
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job