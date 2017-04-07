Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: There's a pecking order to honouring sporting greats

Friday, April 07, 2017

To have an airport called after you demands a wider international celebrity most Irish sportspeople simply do not have, writes Paul Rouse.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, gaa, ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ridding the world of chemical weapons proves challenging

Time for watching and waiting is nearly over

Short-term solution, long-term disaster

Donald Trump losing professional regard of the people who matter


Breaking Stories

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy happy despite trailing runaway leader at the Masters

Lifestyle

New book looks at the funnier side of vet experiences

A question of taste - Des Keogh

Violinist Min Kym talks about when her life became unstrung

Who will be the 007th James Bond?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 