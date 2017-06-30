The numbers that add up to Kerry dominance

A fifth consecutive Munster title is the carrot on offer for Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s Kerry on Sunday, which, should they beat Cork or draw, would also translate to a 12-game unbeaten run in the province.

As things stand, their 11-game march is superior to the county’s invincible run between 2003 and 2006 when they won nine provincial games in a row before drawing a final and the stretch was halted by a James Masters-inspired Cork in the replay in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Adding a 12th match without defeat would replicate the feat achieved by Kerry in the 1980 Munster final.

That team eventually went 18 games unbeaten.

The facts and figures of Kerry’s best Munster spell in 35 years: