The Nire and Stradbally set for Waterford SFC showdown

Old adversaries The Nire and Stradbally will square up in round two of the Waterford SFC with a semi-final place on offer. The clubs have met in seven county finals since 2002.

Shane Walsh slotted five points as The Nire scraped past Clashmore (0-9 to 0-8) on Friday. Clashmore keeper Declan Coughlan saved a penalty from Shane Ryan with four minutes left. The underdogs went 31 minutes without a score but finished stronger into a stiff breeze. Injury-time singles by Declan Allen and Brian O’Halloran reduced the damage to two. Driven forward by Tadhg De Burca, Clashmore chased a winner but O’Halloran drove his shot over in the sixth added minute.

Stradbally kicked on in the second half to beat 14-man Ardmore 1-19 to 1-9 on Saturday. Seamus Prendergast was sent off for a second booking nine minutes into the second half. The Reds cashed in by firing 1-5 without reply. Robert Ahearne fisted to the net on 49 minutes after Brian Keane blocked his initial effort. Ardmore sub Sean Barron beat Eoin Cunningham from the penalty spot.

Ballinacourty fended off a late rally from Rathgormack to win 2-8 to 0-11 yesterday. Twins Jim and Tom Curran scored a combined 2-3 in the curtain raiser as Ballinameela beat Portlaw 2-6 to 0-7. Fearghal Ó Cuirrín kicked 1-4 in the first half to give An Rinn a win over Brickey Rangers (1-13 to 0-10).

Joey Veale and Tommy Prendergast goals helped Kilrossanty beat Gaultier 3-8 to 1-11.

Waterford SFC Round 2:

Ballinacourty v An Rinn, Stradbally v The Nire, Ballinameela v Kilrossanty, Ardmore v Portlaw, Brickey Rangers v Gaultier, Rathgormack v Clashmore