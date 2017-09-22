Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: The long battle towards equality for ladies' football

Friday, September 22, 2017

Women’s Gaelic football has made huge strides but even more must be made before there is equality, writes Paul Rouse.

Mary Jo Curran, Kerry in action in the All-Ireland Ladies Football final against Wexford in Croke Park in 1989. Picture: Ray McManus

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ladies football, gaa

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

City slicker Leo Varadkar manages to put his foot in it at the Ploughing

Stillbirth matters: Research is key to mitigating risk

Dismantling of Iran deal will marginalise US in Middle East

Fine Gael beaten to the benches as committee meets for first time on Eighth Amendment


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Gareth Barry reveals past Arsenal interest ahead of record-breaking appearance

FA CEO reveals he sought out black woman to lead inquiry into Mark Sampson

Padraig Harrington best of the Irish at Portugal Masters

Latest: Sean O'Brien clarifies comments on Lions coaching team

Lifestyle

Getting clean and lean: James Duigan on the simplicity of changing your food habits

Ask Audrey: You’re 9 on the Crazy Scale, where 1 is sane and 10 is flying with Ryanair

Get out and enjoy: What's on offer for Culture Night?

Upper crusts: Eight sourdough breads tested

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 