Twenty-one years ago Larry O’Gorman was Hurler of the Year. Now, he reflects on a life in the game, how precious his All-Ireland medal is, the second father Liam Griffin became, how hard it was to finally put down his hurley, and his central role in Wexford’s band of brothers

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here