Home»Sport»Soccer

LIAM MACKEY: The highs and lows of Irish football in 2017

Saturday, December 30, 2017

The Irish football year was book-ended and overshadowed by the tragic deaths of Derry City skipper Ryan McBride and the young Shelbourne striker Izzy Desu, writes Liam Mackey.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Related Articles

2017 in football: Guardiola’s vindication and new money’s corrosive effect

Sport's words of the year for 2017

Eimear Ryan: 2017 - A year when women made themselves heard

The year that was in international sport in one interactive graphic

More in this Section

It’s going to be a blue Christmas


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Want to watch all 39 of Harry Kane’s 2017 Premier League goals? Of course you do

Kilkenny’s Michael Fennelly announces his retirement

Faugheen pulled up as Mick Jazz lands Ryanair hurdle at Leopardstown

Hector Bellerin really wants to find this young Arsenal fan who wrote him an adorable message

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »