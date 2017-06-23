Home»Sport»Soccer

MICHAEL MOYNIHAN: ‘The greatest feature sports writer in history’

Friday, June 23, 2017

Legendary sports writer Frank Deford spent five decades as one of the defining voices of Sports Illustrated.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Frank Deford, Sports Illustrated, Sportswriter

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bringing GAA analysis into 21st century


Breaking Stories

Quiz: How much do you know about African players in the Premier League?

Ruddock looking forward to savouring atmosphere of 'amazing' Tokyo stadium

Large bags and selfie sticks banned from Croke Park

Howley praises New Zealand welcome despite 'unsavoury incident' at restaurant

Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 