Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: The glorious birth of Irish sportswriting

Friday, December 29, 2017
Paul rouse cut

The relationship between sport and the media changed in Ireland on Christmas week in 1880.

Magistrates banned all alcoholic drink at a meeting at Cork Park racetrack the 'Sport' paper was apoplectic. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive/Ref 604

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

sportsHorse Racing

More in this Section

‘Fitzgerald will be standing tall when tribunal reports’

State Papers 1987: Thatcher criticised Haughey over lack of terrorist extraditions


Breaking Stories

Football rumours: More moves at Liverpool and Southampton?

Arsenal to enter contract talks with Jack Wilshere, Wenger reveals

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »