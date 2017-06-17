Larry Ryan is taking an irreversible decision to walk out on the week’s sport.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
The one law that truly counts
Breaking Stories
Cork City put four past Limerick in Munster derby
Paul Casey battles back into contention at US open but Rory McIlroy misses cut
Five potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid
French open winner Jelena Ostapenko withdraws from Birmingham tournament
Lifestyle
10 highlights of the Cork Midsummer Festival
Women in charge: The secrets behind their success
Ask Audrey: She wants to put you in a cheap nursing home, we’re talking retired postmen
Sleaford Mods: 'I feel a certain amount of pride in being working class'
More From The Irish Examiner