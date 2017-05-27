Home»Sport»Soccer

COLM COOPER: "The costliest point I ever scored came in an All-Ireland Club semi-final in 2014"

Saturday, May 27, 2017

In the first of a series of Championship insights, our new football columnist Colm Cooper empathises with those injured, frustrated and worst of all, forgotten.

MAYO DAY: Togged for the All- Ireland semi-final replay in 2014.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS colm cooper, kerry gaa, football

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Messi provides master class as Barcelona lift Copa del Rey

Chelsea forgot to wear black armbands in first half of FA Cup final but fixed their mistake at half-time

Five things we learned from Arsenal's Cup final win over Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores winner for Borussia Dortmund in DFB-Pokal final

Lifestyle

All you could wish to see at the Chelsea Flower Show 2017

Darina Allen: A sample of some of the exquisite food cooked during Litfest

Review: James Vincent McMorrow - True Care is a sublime, abstracted gift that keeps on giving'

Style evolution: Four new festival fashion looks

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, May 27, 2017

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 34
    • 41
    • 47
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 