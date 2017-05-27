In the first of a series of Championship insights, our new football columnist Colm Cooper empathises with those injured, frustrated and worst of all, forgotten.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Breaking Stories
Messi provides master class as Barcelona lift Copa del Rey
Chelsea forgot to wear black armbands in first half of FA Cup final but fixed their mistake at half-time
Five things we learned from Arsenal's Cup final win over Chelsea
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores winner for Borussia Dortmund in DFB-Pokal final
Lifestyle
All you could wish to see at the Chelsea Flower Show 2017
Darina Allen: A sample of some of the exquisite food cooked during Litfest
Review: James Vincent McMorrow - True Care is a sublime, abstracted gift that keeps on giving'
Style evolution: Four new festival fashion looks
More From The Irish Examiner