Home»Sport»Soccer

LIAM MACKEY: The bottom line on World Cup qualification

Saturday, September 30, 2017
Liam Mackey

So then, what do we call the squeaky bum time which precedes the squeaky bum time? asks Liam Mackey

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, sport, World Cup

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

FAI prepared to offer Martin O'Neill new Ireland contract – reports

Robbie Savage: ‘If you’re relying on Wes Hoolahan in Cardiff, you might go out’

Jonathan Walters promises 'grandstand finsih' in Ireland's World Cup qualification push

Ireland will be unseeded if they qualify for World Cup play-off


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Scarlets survive scare from Connacht with bonus-point victory

Leinster seal victory over Edinburgh

Cork triumph over Limerick in nail-biting semi-final

McIlroy eight shots off the pace at British Masters

Lifestyle

Garden offers cures to what rose garden might occasion

Highlights from the London design week

Old possum's book of practical cat care

Separate ways: Honeymoons with a difference are a growing trend

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 