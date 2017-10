When she retired from playing rugby, Joy Neville scoffed at the consolation of reffing. But a friend set her a challenge she couldn’t back away from. And now she blazes a trail to new milestones on an almost weekly basis. Yet having gone full-time with the IRFU, she’s not afraid to admit when she’s made a mistake

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here