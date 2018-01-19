The death of clubs in Laois – and elsewhere – should it come to pass is rooted in the realities of modern life, writes Paul Rouse
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Tribunal hears tales of aspersions, errors, and poor eyesight
Garda HQ lauded ‘great guy’ that they mistrusted
Clodagh Finn: What happens when #MeToo hashtag hype wears off?
Can an algorithm tell when kids are in danger?
Breaking Stories
Football rumours: Another defender for Man City?
Chelsea turn to Peter Crouch following Andy Carroll injury blow
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breathe away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job