Testing start for Cork racer Luca Allen

In his debut-racing season, Cork racer Luca Allen is finding that life in the fast lane is full of incident. In the weekend’s three races of his British F4 Championship campaign, 13th was his best result in what were his second set of races in the championship.

An off track excursion during qualifying for Saturday’s first race meant he had to start from the back of the grid as any attempt to punch in a quick lap in the remainder of the session ended when it was red flagged. Without any incident he finished the 20-minute race in 13th place. He had to sit out the day’s second race that was a spill over race from the Oulton Park programme as he did not participate in the series at the Cheshire circuit.

In his second race, Allen’s Falcon Motorsport run Mygale M14-F4 Ford EcoBoost was on row seven, however, his race came to an abrupt end on lap six when he was hit from behind by Mexican Manuel Sulaiman. Replacing a broken wishbone and some bodywork, Allen’s was on row nine for race three and overtook three drivers to finish three places higher.

Meanwhile, in Mondello Park, Meath’s Shane McFadden and Galway’s Tom Fahy converted their respective pole positions to share a win apiece in the Patch Tyre Equipment Fiesta ST Championship. Harmonstown’s Owen Purcell won both rounds of the Fiesta Zetec series where William Kellett and Phil Lawless completed the podium line-up on both occasions.

Elsewhere, in rallying Scotland’s David Bogie (Skoda Fabia R5) was a convincing winner of the Grampian Forest Rally in Scotland. Fastest through all six stages, he finished 58 seconds ahead of the Fiesta R5 of Eaun Thorburn. Making a return to rallying after a two-year absence Cumbrian Paul Bird (Ford Focus WRC) finished 23 seconds further behind in third.