Terrace Talk: Chelsea - Only a taxi-driver in Amsterdam saved us a hiding

After the heights of our fabulous Madrid performance, the City game was a hell of a crash landing on Saturday evening.

Conte gave us a tactical masterclass in Spain, and the players executed their individual roles with precision and concentration, but also with flair — it really was an exhilarating game to watch.

To go from that to what we witnessed at the Bridge against City is barely comparable but there is no getting away from the fact that City hey were better than us in every department. Indeed we should take comfort from the fact that we managed to lose by just one goal. That said, it was one of the most comprehensive 1-0 defeats I have ever witnessed. Any chance we stood faded the moment Morata had to leave the field. Without him we looked completely toothless. Only a rogue taxi-driver in Amsterdam stopped us taking a real hiding.

We could put it down as a bad day at the office — and not panic, as this was against possibly the best team in the league — but the performance was depressingly similar to our showing against Arsenal. The set-up was very defensive, the players looked confined and we gave both keepers very little to do.

This is also where we bemoan the decision not to buy another striker in the transfer window. The Batman scoring a couple of important goals, being a wag on social media and generally a jolly nice bloke has distracted many from the fact that he is not and never has been an alternative to Costa, Morata or any 15-20 goals a season striker.

One bright note has been the inclusion of Christensen in the first-team squad this year and the way the Dane has grasped his opportunity with both hands is encouraging.

Indeed, it was notable that Pep Guardiola seemed to make a beeline for the youngster at the final whistle.

Chelsea haven’t been shy to sell proven talent as well as highly-rated youngsters, even to direct rivals. Think successive player of the year Mata to United, De Bruyne indirectly to City, Cech to Arsenal to name just a few. So don’t be too surprised if City continue their interest in the young Dane international and wave a massive wad of cash in our direction if Chelsea take the money and run (no matter what the incumbent manager may or may not want).

Speaking of managers, I see the press are mischief-making by claiming that Conte will be going home sooner rather than later although they can’t seem to agree on whether this would be due to a walk out or an Abramovich sacking.

Ancelotti’s recent release from Bayern Munich has just fanned these flames by proposing that the owner has already approached “The Eyebrow” to take over should there be a vacancy.

This is fabrication. Conte seems to give every indication that he is a man of honour. He is also fiercely competitive and I doubt he would want to go home having been beaten by this league at the very first sign of a bit of real competition.

We have a break now for him to have a think, reassess the squad, allow Morata to heal and for his team to come back fighting (not literally – we’ve had enough red cards).