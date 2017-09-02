Home»Sport»Soccer

Ten things you’ll hear around Croke Park

Saturday, September 02, 2017

1. “I’m outside the Shakespeare! THE SHAKESPEARE! What? What Luas stop?”

2. “Bus lanes . . . you can drive there on Sundays, I think.”

3. “Don’t tell your Mum we went into the pub and I’ll bring you to the Dundrum Centre on the way home.”

4. “Is that Marty?”

5. “The minor game or one more? Hmm . . . the minor game or one more? The minor game, or... ”

6. “I heard he didn’t train since the semi-final but they kept it quiet.”

7. “What? One Davin and one Hill for one Upper Cusack? This is... wait, wait, I’ll ring him and see if he’ll take it.”

8. “We can have a burger now or chance that Italian place on Jones’s Road, though I think Mick Wallace owns that. So a burger it is.”

9. “Stand in there. Just there. Make sure you get the top of the Hogan into the picture.”

10. “At least it wasn’t Kilkenny. Again.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hurling, gaa, galway, waterford

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Waterford build-up: ‘Come hell or high water I’ll be there’

Less from Joe Canning is more for Galway

Niall Healy’s Hurt Locker in maroon and white

Fingerprints of Hopper McGrath’s Galway all over current side

More in this Section

Let Austin Gleeson be his own man, insists Ken McGrath

Tony Browne: We could have buried Galway in the spring

Pádraic Mannion: ‘Embrace big occasion and let your hurling do talking’

Liam Devaney obituary: ‘He hurled, not for medals but for the love of the game’


Breaking Stories

Sharapova hits back at Wozniacki: All that matters to me is I'm in fourth round

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 