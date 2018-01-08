Home»Sport»Soccer

Templeogue advance to face back-to-back chasing Neptune

Monday, January 08, 2018
By Tony Leen
Sports Editor

A fired-up Templeogue employed the old-fashioned virtues of good hustle and aggressive rebounding to bounce fancied Killorglin out of contention for the Men’s U18 National Cup.

Jason Killeen’s side had plenty of outside shooting options too, and a third quarter three party catapulted them out of Killorglin’s range yesterday and into a final in three weeks against defending champions Neptune, who eased past Ongar Chasers 75-48.

Tom Phelan, Jack Walsh and Matthew Harper all hit threes as the Dublin teenagers broke open a 30-30 half time tie.

They were still tied at 44 when Ewan Weldon connected for Killorglin, but Templeogue were dominating on both boards, and had the Kerry side clearly rattled.

Guard Walsh drained a three for the winners, and Harper followed suit as Killeen’s youngsters suddenly made their dominance count on the scoreboard.

A three from David McCarthy for Killorglin kept them engaged but they were out-hustled inside with Aston Kisuka driving for two more. 70-57 with 4.17 remaining. Declan Wall’s side couldn’t even get some late momentum, and Templeogue added to their senior semi success by closing it out 72-61.

Meanwhile, Neptune made it a third U18 Cup final on the bounce with a convincing 75-48 win over Blanchardstown’s Ongar Chasers.

The Cork lads were led by 16-point Darragh O’Sullivan and David Murray, with O’Sullivan hitting two consecutive three-pointers and controlling the offence to guide his team to lead 25- 32 at the half.

They stretched their advantage to 52-34 heading down the stretch, bringing physicality to their rebounding at both ends.

Sanmi Fajana did his best to bring Ongar Chasers back into the game with some nice scores but Neptune saw the game out with consummate ease. Added coach Paul Kelleher: “in some ways, the scoreline doesn’t even reflect how dominant we were in that game, ow well we played.

Top scorers for Templeogue:

Aston Kisuka (14), Tom Phelan (13), Matthew Harper (11) Killorglin top scorers: David McCarthy (14), Liam Croke (13), Eoin O’Sullivan and Ewan Weldon (11 each)

Top scorers for Neptune:

Darragh O’Sullivan (16), David Murray (16), Scott Hannigan (13) Ongar Chasers top scorers: Finn Hughes (17), Sanmi Fajana (15), Conor Thornton (7).


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

The Kieran Shannon Interview: Indomitable Summers never stopped believing

President’s Cup semi final: Killorglin prove their mettle to edge Neptune

Next Destination will be difficult to beat at Naas

‘Nobody wants to be at home on the couch in three weeks’ time’


Breaking Stories

After Eights: Takeaways from basketball's cup semi-final weekend in Cork

Boris Becker calls for fight against racism amid Twitter spat

Watch: A policeman leads the chants at Leeds' FA Cup clash at Newport

Nottingham Forest dump holders Arsenal out of FA Cup

Lifestyle

Online Lives: Meet blogger Katie Brennan

Making the most of the best-before dating game

Refusal to ‘grow up’ and embracing your inner potential

Acoustic endeavours pay off for This Is The Kit

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 06, 2018

    • 6
    • 8
    • 19
    • 20
    • 38
    • 46
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »