Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: Technology in danger of colonising our sporting lives

Friday, June 30, 2017
Paul Rouse

It is commonplace now to note the ubiquity of the smartphone in everyday life, says Paul Rouse

Two supporters turn to their phones during the league clash between Kerry and Dublin at Killarney. Picture: Sportsfile

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, GAA, technology, smartphone

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jobstown trial: Convictions not a shoe in for ‘terrified’ Joan Burton

Q&A: Getting to grips with what the change means for school admissions

Restraint, not revenge, must be priority over student’s death in North Korea

Emmanuel Macron’s federation-lite plans for eurozone doomed to fail


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Germany put four past Mexico to ease into Confederations Cup final

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: I will cure his sex addiction by showing photos of women from Carrigaline

Princess Diana's hidden Irish roots

A fine swan and dance: An Irish twist on Swan Lake

Hand of Fate: Have faith in the hand you are dealt

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 15
    • 25
    • 34
    • 45
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 