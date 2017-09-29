Home»Sport»Soccer

Team Ireland hunting gold at World Rowing Championships

Friday, September 29, 2017
Sarah Dineen

Two more outstanding performances yesterday means Ireland will have three boats competing in A finals today at the World Rowing Championships in Sarasota.

Paul O'Donovan

Reigning men’s lightweight single sculls world champion Paul O’Donovan comfortably saw off his opposition in the first A/B semi-final of the day, claiming his third win of the week.

Unusually, O’Donovan pulled out of the starting blocks very strongly putting the pressure immediately on his opponents, before settling into a steady, solid rhythm and looked in control of the race from the early stages. A trademark surge in the closing stages left the field trailing, winning by a margin of 3.74 seconds. Today he faces boats from Switzerland, Brazil, Norway, New Zealand and Germany in the final.

Shortly afterwards, Skibbereen clubmate Denise Walsh claimed her second win of the week in the A/B semi-final of the lightweight women’s single sculls, beating boats from the USA, Sweden, Mexico, and Italy. Walsh led throughout the race and will face USA’s Mary Jones and Emma Fredh from Sweden again in today’s final, as well as boats from South Africa, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Today is a busy day for Team Ireland. At 4.15pm (Irish time) Sanita Puspure races in the A/B semi-final of the women’s single sculls where a first, second, or third place finish will make her the fourth Irish boat to reach an A final.

Then from 5pm, Ireland coach Dominic Casey will be busy as his three lightweight crews, the men’s pair of Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’ Donovan race in their final, before O’Donovan and Walsh compete at 5.15pm and 5.30pm.

Finally, at 6.50pm, the heavyweight men’s pair of Patrick Boomer (Belfast RC) and Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan (NUIG BC) compete in the C final where the 13th–18th overall placings will be determined. RTÉ will broadcast live coverage from 4.30pm.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Basketball: Lehmon Colbert boosts UCC Demons for Thunder test

Hockey: Quins look to lay down league marker against holders UCD

Obituary: Gene ‘Stick’ Michael - The Yankees executive who helped build late-1990s dynasty teams

Motorsport: Sam Moffett on brink of historic triumph


Breaking Stories

Munster welcome back Lions in much-changed side

Kuala Lumpur hosting ‘milestone’ Asian youth GAA event

Johann van Graan to become Munster's Director of Rugby – reports

Just watch the reaction of this guy’s team-mates as he gifts the opposition a penalty

Lifestyle

A nation in the frame: Limerick on paper of new comic from Walking Dead publisher

Fingers on the pulse: Irish Heart launches new campaign about detecting irregular heart rates

A focus on the beauty of the West

Tree vs teeth: Recovering an adult tooth proves a costly chain of events

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 