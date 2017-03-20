Talking Points: Marksman Aguero remains a captivating figure

Is Aguero bowing out in style?

Of the many issues currently swirling around City, the future of Sergio Aguero is high on that list and his goal yesterday suggested that, if these are to be the final days of his memorable stay in Manchester, he is determined to go out in style.

The immediate impact made by Gabriel Jesus appeared to spell trouble for the Argentinian forward but since the teenage newcomer has been injured and Aguero recalled, he has now scored seven goals in seven games.

More significantly, against Liverpool Aguero also ended a worrying trend of failing to score against the Premier League’s better teams. Of his 25 goals this season, this was the first against a side in the top seven.

His future doesn’t look like being resolved for some time yet, but for now Aguero remains captivating to watch.

What is Liverpool’s mental problem?

How to explain this Liverpool season? Yet again, Jurgen Klopp’s side performed magnificently against top-six opposition meaning that in 10 games against their closest rivals, they have yet to taste defeat.

It is not too fanciful to expect Liverpool could have made up the gap to Chelsea in defeats by Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea, Hull and Leicester.

Klopp has been asked extensively to try and explain the contradiction in such form and, perhaps not unreasonably, has failed to explain it away in a neat sound bite.

To his credit, the Liverpool manager has not ducked from suggestions that there may be a fatal, mental flaw in his team’s current make-up. Just as Pep Guardiola faces a vital summer with City, this is a key area for Klopp to address at Anfield.

How long can Arsenal players escape fan wrath?

Arsenal can still win the FA Cup this season and possibly finish in the top four, but form suggests they will do neither. And while manager Arsene Wenger is the focus of fan frustration, how long will it be before they turn on the men on the pitch?

Too many Arsenal players are not performing anywhere near to potential. This Arsenal squad have failed their manager and supporters alike. Maybe a change at the top will kick them back into life but there are no guarantees.

Will Mourinho ever give it a rest?

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United players aren’t half as tired as we are of hearing how tired they are.

Roy Keane isn’t the only one to have grown sick of the Old Trafford chief bleating. There was little sign of fatigue in United’s 48th game of a season, probably something to do with the fact the Portuguese has been able to call on 30 players so far this season.

Only four of those on duty for the Europa League victory over Rostov started the comfortable 3-1 victory at Middlesbrough.

Of those, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Juan Mata all stood out, to suggest that rest is clearly over-rated, and the plethora of selection options Mourinho has available more than offsets that price.

Is Costa’s short fuse lighting again?

Diego Costa doesn’t shy away from the spotlight and several tangles with Stoke centre-halves could have resulted in the Chelsea forward seeing red.

Ryan Shawcross’ clear intention of trying to rattle Chelsea’s top marksman was working and Costa retaliated to one particular tussle by appearing to punch the Stoke defender in the arm, after both fell to the floor.

The referee dismissed any wrongdoing, despite the linesman being perfectly placed to make a clear judgement on the incident.

Chelsea’s top marksman endured a frustrating afternoon against the Potters and grew increasingly agitated throughout, with Stoke supporters making their voices heard.

Antonio Conte will be hoping Costa can restore some composure to his game and fire the Blues towards the double.