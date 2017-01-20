Talented UCC book quarter-final spot

UCC 3-15 Cork IT 0-12: Last year’s runners-up UCC secured their place in the Ashbourne Cup quarter-final following victory over Cork IT at the host’s grounds last evening. Two wins out of two now for the UCC girls and if they can get the better of DCU in their final Group One game in Dublin, a spot in the semi-final awaits.

Winning manager Dr Wesley O’Brien, who has former Cork hurler Niall McCarthy among his backroom team, said the main ambition is to get to the Cup weekend.

“We have a strong panel. We have 25 senior inter- county players in our panel of 30. We have invested a lot of time in fitness, we have done 12 weeks consistently and I think it showed tonight. Their work ethic has been incredible” Cork IT are the Purcell Cup victors of 2016. And while this competition is a step up, their second-half performance must be commended, as they fought all the way to the full whistle.

Trailing 2-12 to 0-5 at the interval, manager Barry Day can take a lot of heart from how strong his side finished They entertain NUIG in their next match also in two weeks’ time, and if they overcome the westerners they will go through to the last eight Two first-half-goals from Amy O’Connor ensured the UCC dominance.

Libby Coppinger and Pamela Mackey were so influential in the heart of the defence while Hannah Looney clipped a few lovely points from her berth at midfield. And, up front, the pace and running off the ball of O’Connor and Katrina Mackey was significant.

To their credit, Cork IT outscored UCC in the second half. Rachel O’Shea making no mistake from the dead ball and from play, and she was well supported by Katelyn Hickey. This was despite Orla Cronin restarting the match with a well-taken goal for UCC after being put through by Katrina Mackey.

Scorers for UCC:

A O’Connor (2-3), K Mackey (0-5, 0-1 free, 0-1 45m), O Cronin (1-1), H Looney (0-4), N McCarthy (0-2).

Scorers for Cork IT:

R O’Shea (0-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 45m), K Hickey (0-2), L Bolger and J O’Shea (0-1 each).

UCC:

(Cork except where stated): K Fox (Tipperary); S McNamara (Limerick), L Coppinger, R Phelan (Kilkenny); J Hosford, P Mackey, Y Murphy; H Looney, E Murphy; A Malone (Clare), O Cronin, N McCarthy; A O’Connor, K McCarthy, K Mackey.

Subs:

M Cahalane for E Murphy (half-time), L O’Dwyer (Tipperary) for J Hosford, M McCarthy for N McCarthy (both 40), H Ryan for K McCarthy (42), I Heffernan (Waterford) for S McNamara (52).

CORK IT:

(Cork except where stated): A Lee; A Walsh, G Sheehy, A Crowley; L Lynch, E Sharpe, S Murphy; J O’Shea, L Bolger (Wexford); K Hickey, J Cronin, R O’Shea; J Leo, E Looney, M Murphy.

Subs:

R Hurley for J Cronin (43), K Coughlan for J Leo, K Lane for E Looney (57).

Referee:

Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).