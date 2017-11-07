Sydney set to host hurling exhibition match

Sydney is set to host the hurling exhibition match between Galway and the 2018 Allianz League champions next November.

President Michael D Higgins last month revealed that his native county would be travelling to Australia next year to participate in a one-off game. However, a venue and a date were not revealed at the time. Higgins made his remarks on his visit to Oz and New Zealand.

Should the Tribesmen retain their Allianz Division 1A title, it’s expected the runners-up will be invited to fly to Oz for the game, which will be the main event in the Sydney Irish festival, set to take place between November 9 and 11 at the city’s showgrounds, which is located in the Olympic Park.

Currently in Melbourne with the Ireland International Rules squad, GAA president Aogán Farrell heads to the New South Wales capital over the coming days to promote the forthcoming event prior to the first test against Australia in Adelaide on Sunday.

Along with Clare, Dublin and Tipperary, Galway travel to Boston next week for the Super 11 series in Fenway Park on Sunday week. The winners of Galway and Dublin will face the victors of the Clare-Tipperary clash in the final.